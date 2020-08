El Paso is Hockeyville. Kraft Heinz has announced that the Sun City is the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville USA contest.

Hockeyville USA was about finding the hockey fans with the most passion and dedication to the community, with El Paso and the El Paso County Coliseum winning the top prize.

The coliseum will receive 150 thousand dollars in rink upgrades, and will host a future NHL preseason game.