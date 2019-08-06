El Paso Shooter Showing No Remorse

Police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Patrick Crusius, 21, opened fire Saturday at the mall that largely caters to the local Mexican-American community. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New details on the accused El Paso shooter shows he had a “stone cold look” when he surrendered on Saturday.

Patrick Crusius is being held without bond and facing charges that make him eligible for the death penalty. The 22-year-old drove ten hours from his home in Allen, Texas when he reportedly got lost and stopped at the Walmart because he was hungry.

Police say he then gunned down 22 people including at least eight Mexican nationals. El Paso’s police chief says Crusius has been cooperative but shown no remorse.