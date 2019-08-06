El Paso Shooter Stopped At Walmart Because He Was Hungry

This image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius. A gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The FBI identified the suspect as Crusius. (FBI via AP)

The suspected gunman in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting is cooperating with police. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters Monday that suspect Patrick Crusius drove about eleven hours from his home in Allen to El Paso. Allen explained that Crusius told investigators he stopped at the Walmart because he was hungry.

Crusius is accused of killing at least 22 people in Saturday’s shooting. Before the shooting he reportedly posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online. Allen said the AK-47-style rifle he used was purchased legally near his hometown.