El Paso Shooting Suspect Faces More Federal Charges

(AP) – The 21-year-old man accused of shooting scores of people in a Texas Walmart last summer is facing new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack.

A grand jury on Thursday returned a new indictment against Patrick Wood Crusius. He was already charged with 90 counts under hate crime and firearms laws for the shooting in El Paso.

Authorities say was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United State. Crusius has plead not guilty to state capital murder charges, but does not have a trial date in either case.