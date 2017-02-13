Home TEXAS El Paso Trying To Get Handle On Roadside Memorials
El Paso Trying To Get Handle On Roadside Memorials
El Paso Trying To Get Handle On Roadside Memorials

El Paso Trying To Get Handle On Roadside Memorials

(AP) – El Paso officials are trying to get a handle on memorials dotting roadsides to honor people killed there in traffic wrecks.

Makeshift memorials, often decorated, are mostly illegal although the city had looked the other way unless they obstructed traffic.

The El Paso City Council has revised policy and now will remove them after 30 days. A neighborhood association complained some had become eyesores.

A previous policy allowed families to pay $124 annually for placards with the name of the person killed and a message. The new policy allows a one-time $124 purchase for a placard. A small area around the sign can be personalized for another $50.

Streets and maintenance director Ted Marquez tells a local newspaper the city is trying to be respectful and offer options.

