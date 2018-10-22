Home WORLD El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease
El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease
El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease

(AP) – A spokesman for El Salvador’s president says the government hopes that tensions over a migrant caravan advancing through Mexico with a goal of reaching the U.S. border decrease after the U.S. midterm elections Nov. 6.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday via Twitter that El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala had failed to stop people from leaving their countries. He added: “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”  Roberto Lorenzana said that El Salvador did what it could, but the caravan did not cross through its territory.

Lorenzana expressed “confidence in the maturity of United States authorities to continue strengthening a positive relationship with our country.”  He said El Salvador has significantly reduced violence, which was driving migrants, and that the flow of Salvadoran migrants has dropped 60 percent in two years.

