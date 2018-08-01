Home NATIONAL El Salvador Seeks Immigration Fix In US Congress
NATIONAL
IMMIGRATION AND CONGRESS IMMIGRANTS WASHINGTON
(AP) – El Salvador’s top diplomat says the end of special protections for about 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants in the United States underscores the need for legislation that would let them stay.

Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez says he is confident that the U.S. Congress will develop a permanent fix by September 2019, when Salvadorans will be required to leave the country or face deportation.

The diplomat says his government’s efforts to improve conditions in El Salvador will send a signal to U.S. counterparts.  Jean Manes, El Salvador’s ambassador to the U.S., says there is now more urgency to improving conditions in El Salvador, with about 12 percent of its citizens living in the United States.

