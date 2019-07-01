El Salvadoran Man Dies After Collapsing At McAllen Border Patrol Station

There has been another death of a migrant being detained at the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in McAllen. A law enforcement officials said Saturday that an El Salvadoran man suddenly collapsed and died later at a hospital. The official says the 43-year-old man had been in the center since crossing the U.S.-Mexico border about a week ago with his daughter, and had been given a routine medical check.

A statement from the Customs and Border Protection Bureau says the cause of the man’s death is not known and is under review. A request has been made for the daughter to be allowed an expedited transfer to a children’s shelter. Her age has not been disclosed. At least two other adults along with five children have died in federal custody since December.