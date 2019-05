A Silver Alert is active for a missing elderly Alamo man. And Alamo police are asking for your help as they search for 75-year-old Juan Jose Monroy.

Family members say he was last seen Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. He is known to ride his bike around Alamo and San Juan and collect cans in the area. At the time he disappeared, Monroy was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. If you think you’ve seen him, call Alamo police at 787-1454.