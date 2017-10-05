Home NATIONAL Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer’s
Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer’s
NATIONAL
0

Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer’s

0
0
police20lights20generic
now viewing

Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer’s

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer
now playing

Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder

Band of brothers 3 siblings graduating from West Point
now playing

Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

DWAYNE JOHNSON
now playing

Rock Nation? Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

CHRIS BERMAN WIFE DIES IN CAR CRASH
now playing

Wife Of ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman Dies In Crash

SYRIAN KURDS TAKE DAM AND TOWN IS CONTROLLED
now playing

Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe

INAPPROPRIATE STUDENT TEACHER RELATIONSHIP
now playing

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN
now playing

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

VISA US VISA
now playing

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

(AP) – Authorities in Florida say a 75-year-old man fatally shot himself while deputies were visiting his house to conduct a welfare check on his wife.  In a hand-written suicide note, he said he had buried her in the backyard.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s department announced Wednesday that Laurence Caulfield admitted that he killed his wife, and that officials will be searching the yard for her body.

Deputies visited the home in Deltona, northeast of Orlando, Tuesday night after an out-of-state relative reported receiving a letter from Caulfield that said he was having a difficult time coping physically and emotionally as his wife suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.  Caulfield included with the letter the couple’s will, life insurance policy and other financial documents, the sheriff’s department said.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House Passes Bill Rejecting Non-Christian Foster Parents
  2. Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12
  3. Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil
  4. American Man Slain In Troubled Mexican State Of Veracruz
Related Posts
Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer

Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
Band of brothers 3 siblings graduating from West Point

Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

jsalinas 0
DWAYNE JOHNSON

Rock Nation? Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video