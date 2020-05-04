Elderly Man Recovers From COVID-19 After Five Weeks

An 82-year old man is in recovery and out of the hospital after a five week stay for COVID-19 treatment.

On Saturday, Fermin Herrera was discharged from Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and is now in a rehab center in Brownsville. He came down with the disease in early March after he and his wife returned from visiting relatives in Florida.

Valley Central reports that doctors say he no longer has coronavirus but he still needs time for his body to regain strength. His family plans to celebrate his 82nd birthday soon which was on April 9th when he was still hospitalized and on a ventilator.