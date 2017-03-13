Elderly San Benito Man Reported Missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing San Benito man. Police are asking for your help as they try to find 82-year-old Jose Moreno. Moreno, who suffers from dementia, has not been seen since around 5 a.m. Monday when he strayed from his home in the 700 block of Easy Street, off of Lovett Road north of Russell Lane, not far from the Walmart Supercenter. Moreno is 5′ 5″, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. If you think you’ve seen him, call San Benito police at 361-3880.