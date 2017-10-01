Home LOCAL Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident
Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident
A Valley family is mourning the loss of an elderly loved one, who was struck by a truck and killed in Weslaco early Tuesday morning. Guadalupe Cervantes, who was 100 years old, was walking in the eastbound lanes of Expressway 83 near the Texas Boulevard exit at around 4:15, when she was hit by a tractor-trailer rig. Cervantes was killed instantly. The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped and called police. He is not expected to be charged. Police are trying to learn how Cervantes got onto the Expressway.

