Election Day Tuesday For City Races, State Ballot Measures

Election Day is Tuesday for a number of local city races, and for seven state Constitutional Amendments.

Mayoral contests are being held in Edinburg, Donna, and Los Fresnos, while two city commission seats are up for grabs also in Edinburg and Donna, as well as in Weslaco.

Voters in the Delta town of La Villa will decide on a 5 million dollar school building bond. And voters in Cameron County will decide whether to create a County Assistance District, which would tax businesses outside city limits to help pay for public health services, parks and recreational facilities, libraries, and museums. Also on the ballot are seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 til 7.