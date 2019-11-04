Election Day Tuesday For Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Mayoral Races

Tuesday is an election day – your chance to decide whether to amend the Texas Constitution, and also whether to elect new mayors in four Rio Grande Valley cities.

The ballot contains 10 proposed amendments to the state Constitution – among them, a proposition to create a flood infrastructure fund, another to increase the bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, and a measure to dedicate the sales tax on sporting goods to protect parks and wildlife areas.

Locally, incumbent mayors are being challenged in Alamo, Edcouch, La Joya, and Weslaco. In Cameron County, voters will decide whether to approve a County Assistance District to help fund things like rural road maintenance, fire prevention services, and park and rec improvements. Polls are open from 7 til 7.