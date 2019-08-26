Election Day Tuesday In Weslaco District 4 Runoff

Weslaco residents go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new District 4 city commissioner.

The runoff election is between Adrian Farias and Guadalupe Garcia. Farias finished first in the July 16th special election with 44 percent of the vote – not enough to win outright. Garcia grabbed 27 percent. The winner will serve the approximately 2-1/2 years left in the term of Gerardo Tafolla.

Tafolla resigned his commission seat in April after pleading guilty to his role in a massive political corruption scandal surrounding the rebuild of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Polls will be open from 7 til 7.