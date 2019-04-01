Election Observers Urge Turkey To Honor Results

A supporter of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) waves behind a banner with his picture, outside the party's headquarters a day after the local elections in Istanbul, Monday, April 1, 2019.Turkey's opposition dealt Erdogan a symbolic blow by gaining ground in key cities in the country's local elections. The opposition won the capital, Ankara, a ruling party stronghold for decades, and was leading a tight race for mayor in Istanbul, according to unofficial figures Monday. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

(AP) – The Council of Europe’s election observation mission to Turkey’s local elections said it was “not fully convinced” that Turkey had a “free and fair electoral environment.”

Andrew Dawson, who was heading the mission, urged the government to respect the results, especially in the predominantly Kurdish provinces. Since 2016, the government has replaced elected officials with trustees in 95 municipalities for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

The Council of Europe acknowledged Turkey’s security concerns, but said the government’s definition of terrorism wasn’t consistent with European standards, especially when it comes to Kurdish political parties like the HDP. Dawson said that “we do not accept assertions that assume every HDP mayor is or could be a terrorist or has terrorist connections.”

Dawson also commended the Turkish public for the high turnout rate of 84 percent and called it a “sign of healthy democratic interest.”