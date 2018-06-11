Home TEXAS Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter
Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter
TEXAS
0

Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter

0
0
VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now viewing

Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter

DEATH PENALTY
now playing

Death Sentence For Sex Offender Who Killed Prison Officer

DONALD TRUMP AND SEAN HANNITY
now playing

Fox News Doesn't Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump

CESAR SAYOC PIPE BOMB DUDE
now playing

Pipe Bombs Suspect Held Without Bail

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally

IRAN FLAG
now playing

Russia Says US Sanctions On Iran 'illegitimate'

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala
now playing

Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

ALAMODOME
now playing

Owner Of Company That Cleaned Alamodome Sentenced In Scam

veterans day
now playing

State Parks Offer Free Admission This Weekend To Commemorate Veterans Day

military training along the border
now playing

Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border

donna texas makeshift military camp
now playing

Makeshift Military Base Set Up Near Donna Bridge

(AP) – A Central Texas elections supervisor has resigned after she berated a woman who was apparently confused about where to vote.  Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis told KVUE-TV in Austin that the supervisor resigned in the aftermath of the confrontation Friday and is not working on Election Day. Friday was the last day of early voting.

KVUE broadcast video taken by another voter that showed the supervisor becoming angry with the woman then rising from her chair and yelling, “Get out. Get out. Get out.”  Davis says the woman was registered to vote in Williamson County but lives in adjacent Travis County.  He says the woman arrived at the Williamson polling site after being turned away by Travis poll workers.

Davis says workers should have directed the woman to the Travis County elections division so she could have cast a limited ballot.

Related posts:

  1. Unofficial Early Vote Totals Show Huge Increase From 4 Years Ago
  2. Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. Facebook Blocks 115 Accounts Ahead Of US Midterm Elections
Related Posts
DEATH PENALTY

Death Sentence For Sex Offender Who Killed Prison Officer

jsalinas 0
ALAMODOME

Owner Of Company That Cleaned Alamodome Sentenced In Scam

jsalinas 0
veterans day

State Parks Offer Free Admission This Weekend To Commemorate Veterans Day

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video