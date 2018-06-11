Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter

(AP) – A Central Texas elections supervisor has resigned after she berated a woman who was apparently confused about where to vote. Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis told KVUE-TV in Austin that the supervisor resigned in the aftermath of the confrontation Friday and is not working on Election Day. Friday was the last day of early voting.

KVUE broadcast video taken by another voter that showed the supervisor becoming angry with the woman then rising from her chair and yelling, “Get out. Get out. Get out.” Davis says the woman was registered to vote in Williamson County but lives in adjacent Travis County. He says the woman arrived at the Williamson polling site after being turned away by Travis poll workers.

Davis says workers should have directed the woman to the Travis County elections division so she could have cast a limited ballot.