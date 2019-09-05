LOCAL

Electricity Conservation Urged

We’re being asked to conserve electricity today. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says high temperatures across most of the state led to a new peak demand record being set this week. And with very hot weather expected to stick around through the weekend, the agency is calling on Texans to conserve to avoid overloading the grid, which would prompt rotating outages. Temperatures are forecast to be above 100 in all major metro areas in Texas for the next few days.

Power conservation measures include – raising the thermostat in your home and business, not using your clothes washer and dryer, or your dishwasher. You should also turn off lights you’re not using, and close blinds and drapes.

