Ellen DeGeneres is promising her staff she’ll do better amid an investigation into the environment on her TV show.

The 62-year-old wrote a letter to employees on her show to say she is disappointed to learn her show is not a place of happiness and respect. She said she is working alongside Warner Bros to conduct an internal investigation and correct those issues.

This comes after Buzzfeed published an article earlier this month about employees saying they experienced racism while on the show.