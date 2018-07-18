Home WORLD Elon Musk Apologizes For Calling Rescue Diver A Pedophile
Elon Musk Apologizes For Calling Rescue Diver A Pedophile
WORLD
0

Elon Musk Apologizes For Calling Rescue Diver A Pedophile

0
0
8bd1819c026f44ffa32ec5ea18a3ddda_original
now viewing

Elon Musk Apologizes For Calling Rescue Diver A Pedophile

mgmvegasap970
now playing

MGM Sues Vegas Mass Shooting Victims, Argues It Isn't Liable

105336639-1531901192204jamescomey.530×298
now playing

Ex-FBI Chief Comey Urges Voters To Support Democrats In Fall

5b4eb49465cea.image
now playing

Ala. Congresswoman Wins Runoff Turning On Loyalty To Trump

B99680581Z.1_20180718070018_000_GA023B9VH.2-0
now playing

Intense Government Bombing Of South Syria Opposition Holdout

Thailand Cave
now playing

Thai Youth Soccer Team Leaves Hospital

5b4ef6a8ae629.image
now playing

Trump Backs Off Siding With Russia Over US Intelligence

Screen Shot 2018-07-17 at 11.38.29 AM
now playing

Sarah #POTW July 17

CHUCK SCHUMER
now playing

Schumer Blasts Trump For Backpedalling On Russia

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He Misspoke On Russia Meddling

Jack Dillon Young of Leakey
now playing

Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.
In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had “spoken in anger” on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth accused Musk and SpaceX engineers of orchestrating a “PR stunt” by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 Thai soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave.
Musk says Unsworth’s criticism upset him but he should not have branded the diver a “pedo.” Musk said, “The fault is mine and mine alone.”
Musk’s Sunday tweet, later deleted, had sent investors away from Tesla stock, which fell nearly 3 percent Monday. Unsworth told CNN earlier this week that he is considering legal action.

Related posts:

  1. Thai Youth Soccer Team Leaves Hospital
  2. Spain Reports 328 Migrant Rescues At Sea
Related Posts
B99680581Z.1_20180718070018_000_GA023B9VH.2-0

Intense Government Bombing Of South Syria Opposition Holdout

Zack Cantu 0
Thailand Cave

Thai Youth Soccer Team Leaves Hospital

Zack Cantu 0
JUAREZ VIOLENCE

Travel Warning Issued For Downtown Juárez

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video