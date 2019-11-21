Elon Musk: Boca Chica Starship Prototype To Be Retired

We apparently will not see a launch from Boca Chica Beach of the latest Starship rocket prototype being developed by SpaceX. A malfunction during pressure testing of the Mk-1 Wednesday caused an explosion that blew the top off the rocket and sent thick plumes of white smoke billowing into the air.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, during a Valley appearance in September, had revealed plans to launch the Mk-1 from Boca Chica up to an altitude of 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, before the end of the year. But Musk now says the Mk-1 will be retired and the focus will turn to the Mk-3, which is not being built at Boca Chica. SpaceX is developing the Starship rocket with the goal of launching cargo and people to the moon and Mars.