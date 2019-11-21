LOCALTRENDING

Elon Musk: Boca Chica Starship Prototype To Be Retired

By 38 views
0
Photo credit to LaPadre

We apparently will not see a launch from Boca Chica Beach of the latest Starship rocket prototype being developed by SpaceX. A malfunction during pressure testing of the Mk-1 Wednesday caused an explosion that blew the top off the rocket and sent thick plumes of white smoke billowing into the air.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, during a Valley appearance in September, had revealed plans to launch the Mk-1 from Boca Chica up to an altitude of 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, before the end of the year. But Musk now says the Mk-1 will be retired and the focus will turn to the Mk-3, which is not being built at Boca Chica. SpaceX is developing the Starship rocket with the goal of launching cargo and people to the moon and Mars.

Employee’s Death Inside Produce Warehouse Still Undetermined

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL