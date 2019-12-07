Elon Musk Cleared Of Defamation In ‘Pedo Guy’ Tweet Trial

British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth, center, with his attorneys, Mark Stephens, left, and Lin Wood, take questions from the media outside U.S. District Court Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Elon Musk did not defame Unsworth when he called him “pedo guy” in an angry tweet, a Los Angeles jury found Friday. Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had angered the Tesla CEO by belittling his effort to help with the rescue as a “PR stunt.” (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)