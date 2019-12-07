Elon Musk Cleared Of Defamation In ‘Pedo Guy’ Tweet Trial

A Los Angeles jury has found Elon Musk did not defame a British cave explorer when he called him “pedo guy” in an angry tweet. Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had angered the Tesla CEO by belittling his effort to help with the rescue as a “PR stunt.” Musk said the attack was unprovoked, he only meant the term as an insult for “creepy old man,” and he wasn’t literally calling Unsworth a pedophile. Musk said the verdict restored his faith in humanity.
