Home NATIONAL Elon Musk To Unveil Underground Tunnel, Transport Cars
Elon Musk To Unveil Underground Tunnel, Transport Cars
NATIONAL
0

Elon Musk To Unveil Underground Tunnel, Transport Cars

0
0
Elon Musk
now viewing

Elon Musk To Unveil Underground Tunnel, Transport Cars

63f7821e-ad34-44ac-94d8-cac85da2915d-large16x9_MexicoflagonwallMGNOnline
now playing

Mexico Doubles Minimum Wage In Northern Border Zones

ContentBroker_contentid-b42fdcae82ab4cd2a7de9e1666eeadb6
now playing

US Home Construction Rose Last Month, Led By Apartments

EIG33ORBPBCHVEWOBFXVRWWTDQ
now playing

Huawei Calls On US, Others To Show Proof Of Security Risk

Surgeon General Teen Vaping
now playing

US Surgeon General Warns Of Teen Risks From E-Cigarettes

Train Strikes Officers Chicago
now playing

Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

750740_img650x420_img650x420_crop
now playing

UN Approves Compact To Support World's Refugees; US Objects

WireAP_49b7bd2a2e6e4797a147912721e24730_12x5_992
now playing

With Final Jabs At FBI, Michael Flynn Heads To Sentencing

images
now playing

Little If Any Progress As Partial Government Shutdown Looms

5c18865fa47a6.image
now playing

AP Sources: Trump Plans To Create US Space Command

50-50
now playing

Ambulance Driver, Patient Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

(AP) – Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel that could move people faster than subways.

Musk plans to unveil the test tunnel Tuesday, as well as the autonomous cars that will carry people through it. He’s also set to show off elevators he says will bring users’ own cars from the surface to the tunnel.

Tuesday’s reveal comes almost two years to the day since Musk announced on Twitter that “traffic is driving me nuts” and he was “going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.”

Since then, he’s revealed a handful of photos and videos of the tunnel’s progress. The tunnel, meant to be a “proof of concept,” runs about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) under Hawthorne, California, Musk’s SpaceX headquarters.

Related posts:

  1. Apple Announces Plan To Build $1 Billion Campus In Texas
  2. California Withdraws ‘Text Tax’ After FCC Ruling
  3. Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts Serial Killer On Murder Charge
  4. White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand
Related Posts
ContentBroker_contentid-b42fdcae82ab4cd2a7de9e1666eeadb6

US Home Construction Rose Last Month, Led By Apartments

Roxanne Garcia 0
Surgeon General Teen Vaping

US Surgeon General Warns Of Teen Risks From E-Cigarettes

Fred Cruz 0
Train Strikes Officers Chicago

Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video