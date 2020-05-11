Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Immediately Relocating To Texas And Nevada

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his company operations are immediately moving to Texas and Nevada. Musk tweeted his decision Saturday which was retweeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Musk says he is done dealing with Alameda County, California where officials there won’t allow him to reopen his factory in Fremont.

On a Tesla Twitter account, Musk posted a link to a copy of a lawsuit the company filed Saturday against the county. His tweet says “The unelected and ignorant ‘interim health officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms and just plain common sense!”