Elsa Brothers Held Without Bond In Deadly Shooting North Of Weslaco
Two brothers have been charged with capital murder in a weekend shooting north of Weslaco that killed one man and wounded another. 20-year-old Isaac Berrera and 17-year-old Jose Berrera, both of Elsa, were arraigned Tuesday afternoon and ordered jailed without bond. Both are charged in the shooting Sunday night that killed 22-year-old Jesus de Jose Estrada Hinojosa and wounded a second man, who remains in intensive care in stable condition.

The survivor has told Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies they were outside a convenience store at FM 88 and Mile 15 North when the Becerra brothers drove by and opened fire. The brothers were arrested separately several hours later. Authorities say the shooting was likely gang and drug-related.

