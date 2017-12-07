Home NATIONAL Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin
Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin
NATIONAL
0

Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin

0
0
1499823302_10061101+1jrtrumplast071217
now viewing

Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin

WireAP_652a0b2ed0584e6f8862603fac71f84a_12x5_1600
now playing

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

ff44c9ac880c41eab92ada4fed7c157a-780×520
now playing

Senate Consumer Choice Idea Could Raise Premiums For Sick

5965b46c41c5f.image
now playing

How Severe, Ongoing Stress Can Affect A Child's Brain

5965a3ef307a3.image
now playing

Trump's FBI Pick To Face Questions About Independence

1499842222361
now playing

US-Led Coalition: Amnesty Report On Mosul 'Irresponsible'

Trump_Russia_Probe_Son_62610.jpg-55785
now playing

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

AIRSTRIKES ON ISIS
now playing

US, Allies May Increase Strikes, Surveillance In Raqqa

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Harris County Not Joining Lawsuit On 'sanctuary cities' Law

Girl, 11, stopped for speeding says her mom lets her drive
now playing

Girl, 11, Stopped For Speeding Says Her Mom Lets Her Drive

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSIPPI
now playing

15 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman Killed In Crash

(AP) – Donald Trump’s eldest son has revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that marked the clearest sign to date that Trump’s campaign was willing to consider election help from a longtime U.S. adversary.
The email exchange posted to Twitter Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr. showed him conversing with a music publicist who wanted him to meet with a “Russian government attorney” who supposedly had dirt on Clinton as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” The messages reveal that Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.
“I love it,” Trump Jr. said in one email response.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Jr. Admits He Wanted Info On Clinton From Russian
  2. The Latest: Trump Jr. Tweets Email Chain On Russia Meeting
  3. As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages
Related Posts
WireAP_652a0b2ed0584e6f8862603fac71f84a_12x5_1600

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

Zack Cantu 0
ff44c9ac880c41eab92ada4fed7c157a-780×520

Senate Consumer Choice Idea Could Raise Premiums For Sick

Zack Cantu 0
5965b46c41c5f.image

How Severe, Ongoing Stress Can Affect A Child’s Brain

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video