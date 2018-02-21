Embattled Donna School Superintendent Resigns

Embattled Donna schools superintendent Fernando Castillo is out as the chief of the Donna ISD, after district trustees accepted his resignation during a meeting Wednesday night in which they voted to fire him.

The school board had called a special meeting to reopen discussions on whether to terminate Castillo’s contract, and after two hours behind closed doors, trustees voted unanimously for the termination.

The move comes a little more than two months after Castillo was suspended based on the findings of an internal audit. The audit questioned several of Castillo’s administrative appointments – finding that the appointees lacked the qualifications for the positions.

Under the termination agreement, Castillo’s resignation takes effect immediately, but he will remain with the district in another position and be allowed to keep his superintendent’s salary through the end of the school year.