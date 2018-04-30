Home LOCAL Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career
Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career

afghanistan map kabul
now playing

US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan

NRA
now playing

No Guns Allowed At NRA Convention When Trump, Pence Speak

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference

SWISS CLIMBERS DIE 4
now playing

4 Climbers Die In Swiss Alps During Snowstorm

Screen Shot 2018-04-30 at 1.36.03 PM
now playing

Leslie #POTW April 30, 2018

ASYLUM SEEKERS CENTRAL AMERICANS IN SAN DIEGO
now playing

Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day

T MOBILE AND SPRINT MERGER
now playing

Will Sprint-T-Mobile Combo Hurt Consumers?

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Says Iran Sought Nuclear Arms

ISIS BOMBS KILLING 25 TO 30 PEOPLE
now playing

IS Bombings In Afghanistan Kill 25

Fernando Hernandez Jr. from Houston died in tumble dryer
now playing

Police: Boy, 10, Dies After Hiding In Tumble Dryer

Rudy Delgado

Under indictment and suspension, 93rd District Judge Rudy Delgado Monday announced his resignation and retirement.

In a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, Delgado writes that his suspension is not allowing him to perform his judicial duties, and that he must now devote all his time to preparing for his trial. Delgado’s retirement comes about two months after he was indicted on federal bribery charges. Days later, he was suspended without pay by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Delgado is accused of accepting money from an attorney, and in exchange, granting favorable bonds and issuing favorable judicial rulings. But in his letter, Delgado maintains his innocence and says his decision to step down should not be seen as an admission of guilt.

Delgado is scheduled to go on trial in September in Houston federal court. The 64-year-old Delgado has been the judge of the 93rd District Court since 2001.

Related posts:

  1. Former Tamaulipas Governor Yarrington Pleads Not Guilty, Is Denied Bond In Second U.S. Court Appearance
  2. Appeals Court To Hear Lawsuit Over Louisiana Oil Pipeline
  3. Edinburg J.P. Reprimanded For Judicial Conduct Violations
  4. Court Upholds Texas’ Voter ID Law In Win For GOP Lawmakers
Related Posts
ASYLUM SEEKERS CENTRAL AMERICANS IN SAN DIEGO

Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day

jsalinas 0
T MOBILE AND SPRINT MERGER

Will Sprint-T-Mobile Combo Hurt Consumers?

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL GENERIC

Weslaco Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Border Agent

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video