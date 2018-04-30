Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career

Under indictment and suspension, 93rd District Judge Rudy Delgado Monday announced his resignation and retirement.

In a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, Delgado writes that his suspension is not allowing him to perform his judicial duties, and that he must now devote all his time to preparing for his trial. Delgado’s retirement comes about two months after he was indicted on federal bribery charges. Days later, he was suspended without pay by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Delgado is accused of accepting money from an attorney, and in exchange, granting favorable bonds and issuing favorable judicial rulings. But in his letter, Delgado maintains his innocence and says his decision to step down should not be seen as an admission of guilt.

Delgado is scheduled to go on trial in September in Houston federal court. The 64-year-old Delgado has been the judge of the 93rd District Court since 2001.