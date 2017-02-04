Embattled La Joya Official Resigns From School Board

About 3-and-1/2 after he was fired as head of the La Joya Housing Authority, Juan Jose Garza has resigned his seat on the La Joya school board. The move comes as Garza faces an upcoming court hearing in his federal criminal case. Garza is charged with fraud stemming from an apparent bid-rigging scheme involving an acquaintance’s construction firm.

Federal prosecutors say Garza submitted false bids for construction projects solicited by two other Valley housing authorities, in order to get the projects awarded to Jimenez Construction. The firm then submitted false invoices, cheating the federal Housing Department out of about $45,000. Following his indictment, Garza was fired from his Housing Authority post after an audit which cited incompetent and negligent management.