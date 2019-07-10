Embattled Labor Secretary Defends Controversial Plea Deal

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta calls on a reporter to ask a question during a news conference at the Department of Labor, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is defending the controversial plea deal he helped broker for sex offender and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2008.

Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida at the time. During a DC news conference today, Acosta said Palm Beach state attorneys were pursuing very lenient charges against Epstein before his office got involved.

Epstein pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of underage girls and spent some time in prison. Acosta insisted that his team handled the matter appropriately. Epstein is now facing new federal charges in New York involving sex trafficking of underage girls.