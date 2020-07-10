Emergency Order Extended In Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is extending the Emergency Management Order he signed in late June that reinstated many of the restrictions that were in place in April aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

Citing the persistent and resurgent spread of the virus, Trevino on Friday extended the order that requires everyone in Cameron County to wear a facial covering, enacts an overnight curfew, and limits large gatherings.

The order also keeps all county parks and beach access areas closed. The order was set to expire next Monday. The extension will be in effect through July 27th, and could be extended again.