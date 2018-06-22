Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims

A McAllen-based housing improvement group is providing emergency repair grants to McAllen residents whose homes have been damaged by this week’s widespread flooding.

Grants up to 300 dollars are available from Affordable Homes of South Texas, and are meant to help homeowners buy what they need for making quick fixes – for instance wet vacs, fans, bleach and other cleaning supplies – until funding is available for major repairs.

Residents will need to fill out an application from the non-profit group, and also provide printed pictures of what needs repair, along with an estimate of the work that’ll be done.

Affordable Homes will open its McAllen office Saturday from 8 til noon to accommodate applicants. They’re located at South 15th and Erie in downtown McAllen.