Home LOCAL Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims
Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims

0
0
mcallen flood 2018 generic
now viewing

Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims

LAPTOP COMPUTER
now playing

Texas Tech Condemns Racist Remarks Students Allegedly Posted

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Pushes Back Against Border Separation Furor

CELL PHONE MOBILE PHONE
now playing

Supreme Court Adopts New Rules For Cellphone Tracking

‘He cried and hugged me’ Brazilian still separated from son
now playing

'He cried and hugged me': Brazilian Still Separated From Son

OPEC OIL PRODUCTION
now playing

OPEC Agrees To Increase Oil Production

Durbin 66 separated migrant kids in Chicago
now playing

Durbin: 66 Separated Migrant Kids In Chicago

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California
now playing

Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor

HOUSTON FLOODING HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Report Highlights Lessons Learned In Houston From Harvey

USS ARIZONA
now playing

800-Pound Chunk Of USS Arizona Heading To Texas War Memorial

sexual assault
now playing

Police: College Student Kidnapped, Raped At Gunpoint

A McAllen-based housing improvement group is providing emergency repair grants to McAllen residents whose homes have been damaged by this week’s widespread flooding.

Grants up to 300 dollars are available from Affordable Homes of South Texas, and are meant to help homeowners buy what they need for making quick fixes – for instance wet vacs, fans, bleach and other cleaning supplies – until funding is available for major repairs.

Residents will need to fill out an application from the non-profit group, and also provide printed pictures of what needs repair, along with an estimate of the work that’ll be done.

Affordable Homes will open its McAllen office Saturday from 8 til noon to accommodate applicants. They’re located at South 15th and Erie in downtown McAllen.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Man Hears Punishment For Possessing Child Porn
  2. Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  3. Othal Brand Jr. Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  4. Jim Darling Runs for Re-Election as Mayor of McAllen
Related Posts
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate

Trump Pushes Back Against Border Separation Furor

jsalinas 0
Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California

Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor

jsalinas 0
flood evacuation flooding

Evacuation Order Given For Portion Of Palmview

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video