Emergency Repair Grants Available For Some Flood Victims

A McAllen-based housing improvement group is continuing to provide emergency repair grants to residents whose homes have been damaged by last week’s widespread flooding.

Grants up to 300 dollars are available from Affordable Homes of South Texas, to allow homeowners to buy what they need for making quick fixes – for instance wet vacs, fans, bleach and other cleaning supplies – until funding is available for major repairs. The grant program is being funded by the cities of McAllen and Pharr, meaning only residents of those two cities can get the grants.

However, the organization is working to acquire funds that could allow residents of Mission and the Mid Valley access to the grants. Homeowners will need to fill out an application from the non-profit group, and also provide printed pictures of what needs repair, along with an estimate of the work that’ll be done.