Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide

(AP) — Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game. Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky ’80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at   www.VoteMonopoly.com , and results will be announced on March 19.  The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

 

