(Dallas, TX) — After a dog bit a child on a Southwest Airlines plane, the carrier is rethinking its policies about emotional support animals. The Dallas-based airline says the dog nipped a six-year-old girl on the forehead Wednesday night on a flight about to depart from Phoenix to Oregon.

Emergency medical workers checked out the girl, and police spoke with the dog owner and the girl’s family. The flight was then cleared for takeoff – without the dog and its owner.