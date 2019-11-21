Employee’s Death Inside Produce Warehouse Still Undetermined

McAllen police are confirming that the man found dead inside of a produce warehouse this week worked there. He’s been identified as 32-year-old Luis Reymundo Pierda Martinez. He was found dead Monday inside the Plateros Produce warehouse on West Military Highway just east of Bentsen Road.

The McAllen Monitor reports Martinez had been sleeping in an office last weekend, and that the warehouse had been fumigated that weekend as well. Police are still waiting for the results of an autopsy along with toxicology tests to determine what caused Martinez’ death.