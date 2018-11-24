Home LOCAL Endangered White Rhino On Display At South Texas Zoo
(AP) – The newest member of a South Texas zoo is an endangered white rhino that goes by the name Bebop.

The Brownsville Herald reports that 5-year-old Bebop has joined other endangered white rhinos on display at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville. The new rhino arrived at the zoo in March from the Center for Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Punta Gorda, Florida, but underwent quarantine before being introduced to the exhibit.

Zoo executive director Patrick Burchfield says zoo staff is excited to have breeding-age rhinos on site. Burchfield says Gladys Porter Zoo is part of a species survival program for the white rhino.

Zookeepers have placed Bebop in enclosures close to the zoo’s other female white rhinos, Abby and Julie.

Burchfield says the zoo hopes Bebop will successfully breed with the females.

