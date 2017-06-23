Home NATIONAL Ending Guessing Game, Trump Admits There Are No Comey Tapes
Ending Guessing Game, Trump Admits There Are No Comey Tapes
Ending Guessing Game, Trump Admits There Are No Comey Tapes

Ending Guessing Game, Trump Admits There Are No Comey Tapes

(AP) – President Donald Trump has declared that he never made and doesn’t have recordings of his private conversations with ousted former FBI Director James Comey.
His admission Thursday ended a month-long guessing game that he started with a cryptic tweet and that ensnared his administration in another controversy.
Trump said in his latest tweets that he has “no idea” whether there are “tapes” of the two men’s conversations. But he proclaimed he “did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”
But he largely appeared to close the saga that began in May after he fired Comey, then the head of an investigation into Trump associates’ ties to Russian officials.
Trump’s tweets, old and new, left many perplexed about whether there was motive or strategy behind the whole affair.

