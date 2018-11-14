Home WORLD Energy Agency: Global Oil Supply Jumps, Sending Prices Lower
Energy Agency: Global Oil Supply Jumps, Sending Prices Lower
WORLD
0

Energy Agency: Global Oil Supply Jumps, Sending Prices Lower

0
0
image
now viewing

Energy Agency: Global Oil Supply Jumps, Sending Prices Lower

5bec27325e225.image
now playing

US Consumer Prices Increased 0.3 Percent In October

5beb5877aa969.image
now playing

Amazon's NYC Home In 'Opportunity Zone' For Trump Tax Break

US-China-vector-flags-greybgd-630×378
now playing

US Panel Warns Against Government Purchase Of Chinese Tech

download (35)
now playing

Gene-Edited Food Is Coming, But Will Shoppers Buy?

2000 (34)
now playing

D-Day For May As She Seeks Backing For Draft Brexit Deal

download (34)
now playing

Democrat Harder Ousts California GOP Rep. Denham

image (1)
now playing

Israeli Defense Minister Resigns Over Gaza Truce

2000 (33)
now playing

Pence Says Myanmar's Handling Of Rohingya 'Without Excuse'

ows_154216497723974
now playing

Trump Mulling A Wide-Ranging Shakeup

2000 (32)
now playing

Wildfire Death Toll Rises As Search For Missing Continues

(AP) – The International Energy Agency says global oil supplies are growing rapidly as Saudi Arabia, the United States and Russia pump oil at a record rate in response to the higher prices stoked by renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Producers heeded warnings that U.S. sanctions could mean loss of Iranian oil to the market and thus lead to higher prices. But although President Donald Trump imposed sanctions Nov. 5, he issued six-month waivers for some of Iran’s biggest oil customers. That helped send prices lower.

The IEA said Wednesday in its monthly report that October output rose by 2.6 million barrels a day to 100.7 million barrels, helping send prices for Brent crude sharply lower to around $70 per barrel from a four-year high above $86 per barrel in early October.

Related posts:

  1. Israeli Defense Minister Resigns Over Gaza Truce
  2. Greek Authorities Say Lost Ancient City Of Tenea Located
  3. Gene-Edited Food Is Coming, But Will Shoppers Buy?
  4. First Section Of Trump Wall To Cut Through Environmentally And Historically Sensitive Areas
Related Posts
2000 (34)

D-Day For May As She Seeks Backing For Draft Brexit Deal

Zack Cantu 0
image (1)

Israeli Defense Minister Resigns Over Gaza Truce

Zack Cantu 0
2000 (33)

Pence Says Myanmar’s Handling Of Rohingya ‘Without Excuse’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video