Energy Secretary Rick Perry gestures as he arrives on Air Force One with President Donald Trump at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry gestures as he arrives on Air Force One with President Donald Trump at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

December 1st will be Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s final day on the job. The former Texas governor stated that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Last week, Perry said he had insisted that President Trump contact the President of Ukraine regarding a corruption investigation. Trump then called and spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone. That call subsequently triggered House Democrats to pursue a presidential impeachment inquiry.