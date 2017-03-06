Home TEXAS Energy’s Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill
Energy’s Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill
TEXAS
0

Energy’s Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill

0
0
1155968404_5246231319001_5246200175001-vs
now viewing

Energy’s Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill

59321f6737982_image
now playing

Police searching for missing McAllen girl

812493_1
now playing

Legendary Southern Rocker Gregg Allman To Be Laid To Rest

phillippines-casino-0602173146-320×198
now playing

The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families

mexico-violence
now playing

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

premium_landscape
now playing

The Latest: Woman, 82, 'Can't Believe' Airport Scuffle

FrankLloydWright_1496490721695_9633106_ver1_0
now playing

150 Years Of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special Tours Of Rare House

WireAP_d40e4894e1ac4e74924fef67e278d5ab_12x5_1600
now playing

Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout

putin_thumbsup
now playing

Unlike Others, Putin Doesn't Criticize Trump Over Decision

000_OW1OT-e1495871188146-635×357
now playing

Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump's Decision To Allies

ginsburg-workout-book
now playing

Meet America's Latest Fitness Star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(AP) – Rick Perry’s rarely been seen publicly around Washington since becoming energy secretary.

So what’s he been doing?

Touring Energy Department sites around the country. Representing the Trump administration at a meeting in Italy. And now he’s on a nine-day trip to Asia, where he’ll visit a Japanese nuclear plant that was damaged in a 2011 meltdown and attend a clean energy meeting.

The former Texas governor says he’s having the time of his life running an agency he once said he wanted to eliminate.

Perry calls it “the coolest job I’ve ever had.”

He’ll soon have a chance to back up those words, as he defends a budget proposal that slashes funding for science and other programs.

Related posts:

  1. Reaction To Trump Decision Depends On Party Affiliation
  2. Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact ‘reckless’
  3. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up A Penny
  4. 2 Drown Trying To Rescue Others In Water-Filled Texas Quarry
Related Posts
premium_landscape

The Latest: Woman, 82, ‘Can’t Believe’ Airport Scuffle

Danny Castillon 0
WireAP_d40e4894e1ac4e74924fef67e278d5ab_12x5_1600

Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout

Danny Castillon 0
TUNA RECALL FROZEN TUNE RECALL

Frozen Tuna Recalled After Testing Showed Hepatitis A Virus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video