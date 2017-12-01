Home LOCAL Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito
Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito
LOCAL
0

Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito

0
0
tire fire generic
now viewing

Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Attorney General's Criminal Fraud Trial Set For May

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY
now playing

Watchdog To Investigate Justice, FBI Actions Before Election

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Romania: Tigers, Dogs And Cats Die In Circus Shelter Blaze

Rights Group Slams Egypt's Record In 2016

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
now playing

Chargers Moving To LA

CALIFORNIA DROUGH AND WET WEATHER
now playing

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD
now playing

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

As a massive tire fire continues to smolder at an illegally-operating recycling facility near Olmito, a lot of questions are being asked about why it was never shut down. Channel 5 News reports state environmental regulators had known about violations at the Tex-Mex Mercantile site since 2012, but old tires continued to pile up.

A fire erupted on the property Tuesday and burned for more than 24 hours, spewing toxic smoke into the air, before firefighters brought it under control. Crews are still on the scene watching for potential flare-ups. Fire officials say it was the third fire on the property in 10 years – and the largest.

A statement from the TCEQ says the agency issued a default order and fined the property owner back in 2012. But when an order for payment was issued last month, officials learned the property owner had died.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire
  2. Investigators Blame Accidental Wheelchair Fire In Elderly McAllen Woman’s Death
  3. Romania: Tigers, Dogs And Cats Die In Circus Shelter Blaze
  4. Teen Vandals Suspected Of Starting Fire That Damaged Brownsville Landmark Hotel
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

jsalinas 0
gavel

Man Faces Up To Life Term For Texas Ship Channel Death

jsalinas 0
fire investigation

Investigators Blame Accidental Wheelchair Fire In Elderly McAllen Woman’s Death

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video