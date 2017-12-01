Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito

As a massive tire fire continues to smolder at an illegally-operating recycling facility near Olmito, a lot of questions are being asked about why it was never shut down. Channel 5 News reports state environmental regulators had known about violations at the Tex-Mex Mercantile site since 2012, but old tires continued to pile up.

A fire erupted on the property Tuesday and burned for more than 24 hours, spewing toxic smoke into the air, before firefighters brought it under control. Crews are still on the scene watching for potential flare-ups. Fire officials say it was the third fire on the property in 10 years – and the largest.

A statement from the TCEQ says the agency issued a default order and fined the property owner back in 2012. But when an order for payment was issued last month, officials learned the property owner had died.