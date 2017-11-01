Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’

(AP) — The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says allegations that Russia has collected damaging personal and financial information on Donald Trump “shakes our democracy to its very core” and should be investigated by Congress.

In a brief interview, says if the unsubstantiated charges that the Russians have compromising material on the president-elect are true, “It’s a scary thing to have Putin in the driver’s seat.” Trump and a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin have denied the allegations.

Engel says Trump needs to “come clean.” He says simply denying the charges is insufficient and says Trump must “tell us everything he knows.” A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that intelligence officials told Trump last week about the unproven report.