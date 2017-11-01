Home Uncategorized Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
Uncategorized
0

Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’

0
0

Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’

Sens. John McCain And Lindsey Graham Discuss Situation In Yemen
now playing

McCain Says He Gave Info To FBI

trumptowerdonald
now playing

Trump: Russia Has Nothing On Him

trump-and-cie-central-inteligince
now playing

Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak

foster-care
now playing

Judge: More Work Needed On Texas Foster Care Feform Plan

prisonbars10
now playing

Man Gets 40 Years In Death Of Motorcycle Officer

austin-police-department-shows-zacharay-khabir-anam
now playing

Chief: Handcuffed Man Talked Suicide Before Shooting Himself

glenn-beck
now playing

Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy's Lawsuit Over Clock

dawnna-dukes
now playing

DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury

antonio-nunez-jr-faces-a-first-degree-murder-charge
now playing

Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Whose Body Was Burned

txm_799x418-safety
now playing

Texas Mutual Insurance

(AP) — The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says allegations that Russia has collected damaging personal and financial information on Donald Trump “shakes our democracy to its very core” and should be investigated by Congress.

In a brief interview, says if the unsubstantiated charges that the Russians have compromising material on the president-elect are true, “It’s a scary thing to have Putin in the driver’s seat.”  Trump and a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin have denied the allegations.

Engel says Trump needs to “come clean.” He says simply denying the charges is insufficient and says Trump must “tell us everything he knows.”  A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that intelligence officials told Trump last week about the unproven report.

Related posts:

  1. Official: Trump Briefed On Potentially Compromising Report
  2. Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report
  3. Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking
  4. Trump: Russia Has Nothing On Him
Related Posts

Dying UK Man To Challenge British Law On Assisted Suicide

jsalinas 0
KURV

VANNIE COOK RADIOTHON 2016

Adrianna Ruiz 0
Close

Share this video