(San Benito, TX) — Engineers with the Texas Department of Transportation say everything is on track to re-open the Rio Hondo bridge in April. TxDOT officials say the mechanical lift bridge upgrade work is more than 90-percent complete.

The original re-opening date was projected for December of 2017. No traffic has been flowing across the bridge since September 2016 leaving the town of Rio Hondo divided and disconnected from itself ever since.