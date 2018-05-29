Enhanced Security At Santa Fe High School

(AP) – Enhanced security measures are in place for students returning to Santa Fe High School. Students lined up Tuesday outside the campus’ front entrance, which is the only allowed entrance into the school. They are not allowed to bring in backpacks or large purses, and everyone had to show a school ID or some form of identification to enter. Tuesday marks the first day of class since May 18, when a gunman killed eight students and two teachers.

In a letter sent to parents and students last week, Santa Fe High School Principal Rachel Blundell said students can meet with friends and teachers, and speak with counselors. Blundell says the classrooms where the shooting took place have been blocked off. A two-hour assembly is planned to memorialize the victims. Students are also expected on campus Wednesday and Thursday.