28,644. That is the official student enrollment for the fall semester at UT-Rio Grande Valley. The number represents a three percent increase over the fall enrollment last year, and is the highest on record.

The number of freshman students – 4,565 – was also the largest since UT-RGV was created from the merger of UT-Brownsville and UT-Pan American three years ago. And there was growth among graduate students, who numbered 3,352 – a nine percent rise from the fall semester of 2017.