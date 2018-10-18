Home LOCAL Environmental Groups File Third Lawsuit To Stop Trump’s Border Wall
Conservation groups have filed another lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s use of waivers to speed up construction of the border wall – this time in Texas.

The lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security comes a week after Secretary Kirstjen Nielson waived several environmental laws to allow the border wall to be built through roughly 25 miles of the Rio Grande Valley.

The groups claim the wall would be an environmental and economic disaster for the Valley by increasing the flood threat, and cutting through sensitive areas that are popular destinations for ecotourists from around the world.

DHS plans have the wall being built through Bentsen State Park and the National Butterfly Center, and in front of the historic La Lomita Chapel. The lawsuit is similar to those that have been filed to stop border wall construction in California and New Mexico.

