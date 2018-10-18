Home TEXAS Environmentalists File 3rd Lawsuit Over Trump Wall Plans
Environmentalists File 3rd Lawsuit Over Trump Wall Plans
TEXAS
0

Environmentalists File 3rd Lawsuit Over Trump Wall Plans

0
0
BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now viewing

Environmentalists File 3rd Lawsuit Over Trump Wall Plans

FACEBOOK WAR ROOM
now playing

Facebook's Election 'war room' Takes Aim At Fake Information

CRIMEA-CRIME-POLITICS-ATTACK
now playing

Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect's Computer

AFGHNISTAN
now playing

Authorities Say Guards Killed 3 Afghan Officials

Jamal Khashoggi
now playing

US Takes Khashoggi Disappearance 'very seriously'

LLANO RIVER FLOODING
now playing

Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Chief: Officer's Shot Grazed Suspect Then Killed Teen

WOMAN LEAVES BOY AT DOORSTEP DOOR CAMERA
now playing

Authorities Find Father Of Boy Left On Doorstep;Watch Video

city_of_mcallen
now playing

McAllen Looks To Loosen Limits On Food Trucks

image
now playing

Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan

image
now playing

Kleenex To Rebrand 'Mansize' Tissues After Gender Complaints

(AP) – Environmental groups have filed another lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s use of waivers to speed up construction of a border wall, this time in Texas.

Three groups sued the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, a week after the agency waived environmental laws along a roughly 25-mile (40-kilometer) stretch of border in the Rio Grande Valley, which is the southernmost point of Texas.

Lawsuits have been filed to try to stop construction in California and New Mexico. So far, no judges have stopped DHS from moving forward with construction, though a federal appeals court in California heard arguments in that case in August.  Advocates say the government’s plans for Texas would threaten wildlife and unnecessarily damage animal sanctuaries.

Related posts:

  1. Border Agent Arrested In Deaths Of 4 Women Wants Lower Bond
  2. ROXANNE FLORES
  3. Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan
  4. The Wall with Sergio Sanchez
Related Posts
LLANO RIVER FLOODING

Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE

Chief: Officer’s Shot Grazed Suspect Then Killed Teen

jsalinas 0
WOMAN LEAVES BOY AT DOORSTEP DOOR CAMERA

Authorities Find Father Of Boy Left On Doorstep;Watch Video

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video