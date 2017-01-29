Home NATIONAL Environmentalists Preparing To Battle Trump, GOP In Court
Environmentalists Preparing To Battle Trump, GOP In Court
(AP) – Environmentalists facing a hostile Trump administration and a Republican-dominated Congress say the courts may offer their best chance to block changes they oppose.

Advocacy groups nationwide are hiring more staff lawyers and coordinating with private attorneys and firms volunteering their services.

They are seeking donations, setting priorities and reviewing laws that could be the basis of lawsuits against Trump policies concerning climate change, endangered wildlife, pollution and other issues.

Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau says there will be “all-out war” in courtrooms if the Republicans try to roll back environmental protections.

A spokesman for Trump’s transition team says the critics are primarily interested in stoking fear to raise money.

